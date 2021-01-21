Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $15.12 Million Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,073 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.95% of MarineMax worth $15,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in MarineMax by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,749,000 after buying an additional 39,829 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 239.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 694,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,820,000 after purchasing an additional 489,743 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 426.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 322,167 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 78,629 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 97,345 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HZO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

In other news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $890,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $293,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,183 shares of company stock worth $3,949,932. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.48. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The firm has a market cap of $948.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

