Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 385,002 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 116.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 715,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 385,002 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Griffon worth $14,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GFF. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Griffon during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Griffon by 85.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Griffon by 272.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Griffon in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Griffon in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

In related news, Director Henry A. Alpert purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,829.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

GFF stock opened at $23.71 on Thursday. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 2.00.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $660.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, China, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

