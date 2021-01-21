Peony (PNY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,818.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. Peony has a total market capitalization of $44,771.26 and approximately $2,818.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony token can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Peony has traded 31.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Peony Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,313,650 tokens. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Token Trading

Peony can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

