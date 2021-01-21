Pentair (PNR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.77 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pentair to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $58.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.43. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $59.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $221,178.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 10,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $545,031.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.15.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

