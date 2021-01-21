PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Trading Up 5%

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)’s stock price was up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.64 and last traded at $60.55. Approximately 976,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 957,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.64.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $858,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $68,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,971 shares of company stock worth $13,789,601 over the last quarter. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $1,471,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 32,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

