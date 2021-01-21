Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PENN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Macquarie lowered Penn National Gaming from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.55.
NASDAQ PENN opened at $105.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $107.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.80 and its 200 day moving average is $63.88.
In related news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $1,236,457.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,954.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $539,872.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,781.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,656 shares of company stock valued at $29,841,323 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 75.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 54.9% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 1,276.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.
About Penn National Gaming
Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.
