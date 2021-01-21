Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PENN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Macquarie lowered Penn National Gaming from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.55.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $105.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $107.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.80 and its 200 day moving average is $63.88.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $1,236,457.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,954.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $539,872.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,781.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,656 shares of company stock valued at $29,841,323 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 75.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 54.9% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 1,276.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

