Pendal Group Limited Sells 590,559 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Pendal Group Limited lessened its holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,391,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 590,559 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $15,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 188.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 981,979 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 10.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 99,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the third quarter worth $1,455,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 98.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GGB. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gerdau presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of GGB stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $4.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,948,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96. Gerdau S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.40. Gerdau had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

