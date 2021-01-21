Pendal Group Limited Makes New Investment in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 720,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,177,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 22.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,476,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,340 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 497,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $107.50 to $113.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.68.

Shares of NYSE RY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.69. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $86.14.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.64%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.