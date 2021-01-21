Pendal Group Limited Makes New $13.10 Million Investment in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 153,419 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $13,103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $652,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth about $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.40. 4,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.31 and a 200-day moving average of $78.61. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $46.45 and a 12 month high of $90.42.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be issued a $1.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 28th. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.27%.

CM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.81.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

