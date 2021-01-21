Pendal Group Limited Increases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1,986.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 231,109 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises about 1.2% of Pendal Group Limited’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $114,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,211,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $559.07. The company had a trading volume of 65,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,105. The business’s 50-day moving average is $498.80 and its 200-day moving average is $396.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $80.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $585.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price objective (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $472.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.04.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

