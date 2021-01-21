Pendal Group Limited Has $87.09 Million Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,682,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,112 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $87,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Liberty Global by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,962,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,508 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 86,707 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. 49.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBTYK stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $24.63. The stock had a trading volume of 126,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.31. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

