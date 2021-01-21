Pendal Group Limited Has $26.85 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,265 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $26,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.67. 147,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,462,594. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $175.18.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cascend Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.64.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $3,409,941.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,793 shares of company stock valued at $8,054,378. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.