Pendal Group Limited Has $21.63 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Pendal Group Limited grew its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 612.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,827 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in American Tower were worth $21,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.73.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $221.11. 48,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.61%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.