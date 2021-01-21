Pendal Group Limited Decreases Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Pendal Group Limited cut its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 819,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $108,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1,029.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.63.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.49. The stock had a trading volume of 15,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.59. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $144.30.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

