Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) Senior Officer Acquires C$14,619.36 in Stock

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer Harold Andersen acquired 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$43.51 per share, with a total value of C$14,619.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at C$395,549.41.

TSE PPL opened at C$36.11 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of C$15.27 and a twelve month high of C$53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of C$19.86 billion and a PE ratio of 22.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.79.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.75 billion. Research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.3399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.33.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

