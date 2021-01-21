Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) Given a C$40.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from an outperform rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy downgraded Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$38.33.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) stock opened at C$36.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$15.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.79.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.3399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.28%.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

