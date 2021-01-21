Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.51. Pegasystems reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $225.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.78 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on PEGA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.14.

NASDAQ PEGA traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,668. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $143.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.15 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.60%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 984 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $122,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 14,102 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,741,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,238,313. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,224,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 113.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 340,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,485,000 after purchasing an additional 181,394 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 18.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,398,000 after purchasing an additional 49,919 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 8.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,596,000 after purchasing an additional 20,988 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 8.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares during the period. 47.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

