Pearson plc (PSON.L) (LON:PSON) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Pearson plc (PSON.L) (LON:PSON) in a research note released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Pearson plc (PSON.L) to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Pearson plc (PSON.L) in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Pearson plc (PSON.L) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pearson plc (PSON.L) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 609.40 ($7.96).

Shares of LON:PSON opened at GBX 717.80 ($9.38) on Wednesday. Pearson plc has a 1 year low of GBX 412.09 ($5.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 738 ($9.64). The company has a market cap of £5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 675.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 589.83.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

