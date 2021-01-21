Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pearson from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

NYSE:PSO opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. Pearson has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $10.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Pearson by 17.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 579,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 87,896 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 51.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 117,913 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pearson by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

