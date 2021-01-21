PDS Planning Inc Sells 881 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

PDS Planning Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,442,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,093,000 after acquiring an additional 352,771 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,897,000 after acquiring an additional 752,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,011,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,478,000 after acquiring an additional 134,277 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,237,000 after acquiring an additional 88,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,773,000 after buying an additional 185,562 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,809. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $96.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.44.

