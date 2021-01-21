PDS Planning Inc Sells 7,582 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

PDS Planning Inc reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,582 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 500,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,518,000 after acquiring an additional 37,689 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 187,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after buying an additional 8,737 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 17,676 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 60.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,494. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.14.

