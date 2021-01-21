PDS Planning Inc Purchases 824 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 72,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Bank of America by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 95,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.4% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.80. 1,230,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,610,520. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.55. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $275.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.53.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.