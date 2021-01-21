PDS Planning Inc Has $720,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE BABA traded down $5.50 on Thursday, hitting $259.99. 400,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,002,990. The company has a market cap of $703.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.07 and a 200-day moving average of $267.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $13.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.00.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.