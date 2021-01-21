PDS Planning Inc Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 38,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, New Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 18,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

VT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,892. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $96.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.70.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

