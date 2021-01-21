PDS Planning Inc Grows Stock Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,291 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,147,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,185,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,424,000 after buying an additional 2,237,101 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,840,000.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,964. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.00. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

