PDS Planning Inc Boosts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,225,615,000 after buying an additional 3,491,376 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,834,000 after buying an additional 1,142,688 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $77,592,000. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 195.5% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 800,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,201,000 after buying an additional 529,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,673,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,954,000 after buying an additional 421,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.42.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.77. The company had a trading volume of 28,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,664. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,579.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.36.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

