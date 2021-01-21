PDS Planning Inc Acquires New Position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,589,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.17. 632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,075. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.29. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $94.33.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

