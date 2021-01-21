PDS Planning Inc Acquires 52,931 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 547,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,931 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 8.9% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $25,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,431,000 after buying an additional 1,676,583 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,825,000 after buying an additional 1,655,079 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,511,000 after buying an additional 1,285,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,882,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,903,000 after buying an additional 1,057,783 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.91. 172,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,972,673. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $49.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.11.

