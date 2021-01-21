PDS Planning Inc Acquires 444 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,483 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 39,848 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.8% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 18,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.7% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 17,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 535,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $31,994,000 after acquiring an additional 54,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,316 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $61.25. 127,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,511,393. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $66.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

