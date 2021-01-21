PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Shares of PDCE stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.34. 885,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,440. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. The company had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,498 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $64,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $63,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deep Basin Capital LP boosted its position in PDC Energy by 74.8% during the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,240,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $52,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,564 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PDC Energy by 179.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $21,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,245 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in PDC Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,414,656 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,043,000 after purchasing an additional 96,040 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 21.3% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,234,528 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,302,000 after purchasing an additional 216,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 985,524 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 46,570 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.