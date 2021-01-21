Patten & Patten Inc. TN Invests $221,000 in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 20,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $65.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $65.75. The company has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.95 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.96.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

