Patten & Patten Inc. TN Invests $212,000 in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $632,000. GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $717,000. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 153,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $97.05 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $97.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.89 and a 200-day moving average of $76.20.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

