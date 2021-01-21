Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Materion by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,524,000 after buying an additional 46,978 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Materion by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 677,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,264,000 after buying an additional 495,575 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Materion by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 444,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,125,000 after buying an additional 151,526 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Materion by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 105,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Materion by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 33,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 2nd.

Shares of MTRN opened at $68.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19 and a beta of 1.47. Materion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.51 and its 200-day moving average is $58.03.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.70 million. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

See Also: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.