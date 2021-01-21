Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDRX. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth $556,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on GoodRx from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on GoodRx from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.43.

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $41.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.37. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $64.22. The company has a current ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

