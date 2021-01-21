Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Invests $60,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:DJUN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:DJUN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $900,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DJUN opened at $32.50 on Thursday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $32.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.66.

