Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 10,010.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 102.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 530.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

CAG stock opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

