Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 217.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 88.5% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of GXC stock opened at $146.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.79. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1 year low of $80.12 and a 1 year high of $146.69.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

