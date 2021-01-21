Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 415 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 155.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDIS. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 708.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 83,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 72,920 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,504,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period.

Shares of FDIS opened at $75.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.11. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1-year low of $31.21 and a 1-year high of $76.11.

