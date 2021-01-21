Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 1,635 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 104.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,979,880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $107,090,000 after buying an additional 275,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 55.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,466,532 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 281.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,996,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $53,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949,637 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,981,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 13,861.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,750,949 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Vodafone Group stock opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $20.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.54.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5325 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.74%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VOD. Berenberg Bank raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.