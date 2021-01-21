Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.89

Shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.89 and traded as high as $41.62. Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) shares last traded at $41.49, with a volume of 264,639 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.82.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$41.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.11 billion and a PE ratio of 30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parkland Co. will post 2.0099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.67, for a total transaction of C$1,666,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 534,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,256,299.11.

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

