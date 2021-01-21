Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.89

Shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.89 and traded as high as $41.62. Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) shares last traded at $41.49, with a volume of 264,639 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.82.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$41.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.11 billion and a PE ratio of 30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04.
In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.67, for a total transaction of C$1,666,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 534,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,256,299.11.
Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PKI)
Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.
