ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.43

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2021 // Comments off

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.43 and traded as high as $0.59. ParkerVision shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 92,800 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43.

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ParkerVision Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRKR)

ParkerVision, Inc provides radio frequency technologies for use in wireless communication products. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for ParkerVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ParkerVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.