Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $980,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 797.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group stock opened at $189.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.77 and a 200 day moving average of $171.59.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,226,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 4,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $734,760.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,199.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,709. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.06.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

