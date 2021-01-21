Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 170,134 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,162,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,134 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 12.1% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $436,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 92,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,618,000 after buying an additional 13,086 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 104.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after buying an additional 21,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $385.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $373.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $386.19.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.