Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,208,000 after acquiring an additional 720,076 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,587,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,411,000 after acquiring an additional 173,253 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,876,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,847,000 after acquiring an additional 66,493 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,766,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,691,000 after acquiring an additional 168,406 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,262,000 after acquiring an additional 575,742 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.89.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $141.33 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $195.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

