Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON opened at $208.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $146.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $216.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.17.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.50.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.