Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 7,284 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,009.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 75,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 68,596 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 40,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.86.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $15,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $95.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.42 and its 200 day moving average is $82.09. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $95.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

