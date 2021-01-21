Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average of $40.96. The company has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a PE ratio of 116.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $51.47.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

