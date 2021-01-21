Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PARXF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,238. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81. Parex Resources has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $17.94.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

