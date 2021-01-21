Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Receives $3.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.56.

A number of research firms have commented on PRMRF. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paramount Resources from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

PRMRF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.06. 15,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,146. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $670.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 3.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.14 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

