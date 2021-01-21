PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Trading Up 6.3%

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)’s stock price rose 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.10 and last traded at $72.95. Approximately 321,497 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 311,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.61.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Roth Capital cut shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -44.65 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.89.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $54.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.26 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $1,230,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,201,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,645,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. ADW Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,931,000 after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,898,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PAR Technology by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,656,000 after purchasing an additional 135,714 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at about $4,815,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 1,122.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 118,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 109,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Company Profile (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.